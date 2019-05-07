PM Modi 2nd most followed politician globally on social media: Report

Published: May 7, 2019 7:26:00 PM

According to the report, Modi had over 43 million followers on Facebook, about 47 million followers on Twitter and more than 20 million followers on Instagram.

Congress party President Rahul Gandhi has accumulated 12 million followers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, the report said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the second most followed politician in the world on social media after former US President Barack Obama, according to a report.

Modi has a total audience of 110.9 million on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Obama’s total following stood at 182.7 million, the report released by digital marketing platform SEMrush said on Tuesday.

“With his approximately 110 million followers worldwide, Narendra Modi has overtaken the present US President Donald Trump who has 96 million followers globally. However, Trump still enjoys the second most followed politician position globally on Twitter (with 59.8 million followers),” it said.

However, these numbers do not represent unique users, which means that the same person or entity could be following the same politician across various social media platforms.

The report said of all the social media platforms, Twitter served as “the nest of the maximum number of active political audiences, both domestic and global”.

