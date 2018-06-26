‘PM making Yoga videos as India tops rape incidents’: Rahul Gandhi mocks Narendra Modi over survey report

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today slammed the Modi government over a recent report which shows India ranked on top of a list of the world’s most dangerous countries for women on account of the high level of sexual violence and slave labour. In a tweet, Rahul targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his fitness video and said the recent report on women’s safety has invited ‘shame’ to India.

“While our PM tiptoes around his garden making Yoga videos, India leads Afghanistan, Syria and Saudi Arabia in rape and violence against women. What a shame for our country!” he tweeted along with a report

A recent survey by the Thomson Reuters Foundation has found that India is the most dangerous country in the world in terms of women safety and child trafficking for domestic work and forced labour and marriage. India is followed by conservative countries like Afghanistan, Syria, Somalia, Saudi Arabia. The United States is the only developed country to figure in the list at 10th position.

However, National Commission for Women chairman Rekha Sharma has rejected the report saying the report is unsubstantial and only a particular section of women’s opinion was taken into consideration while drafting the report.

India has often gained global media attention due to rising incidents of crime against women. In December 2012, the country had invited shame when a medical student was gang-raped in a moving bus in capital Delhi and was dumped naked on the road. Since then, several laws with strict punishments were enacted but nothing much has changed on the ground.

According to NCRB data, in 2016, 38,947 rape cases were reported in 2016 against 34,651 cases in 2015.