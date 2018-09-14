PM lauds Bohra community: At ‘Ashara Mubaraka’ in Indore, Modi says ‘unity makes us unique from others’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the unity among the people from different religions, castes, social backgrounds makes India unique from other countries. Speaking at the ‘Ashara Mubaraka’ in Indore, the commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, organised by the Dawoodi Bohra community, he heaped praise on the role of Bohra community in providing guidance to the society. He said that the Bohra community always follows the Prophet’s guidance.

“My relation with the Bohra community is very old and I feel somehow I have become a part of the Bohra society. My doors are open for people of Bohra community,” he said while addressing the Dawoodi Bohra community at Saifee Mosque in Indore.

PM Modi who arrived in the city this morning, also met the 53rd religious head of Dawoodi Bohra community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin who is holding nine days religious discourse at the Saifi Nagar mosque in the city. The event began on Wednesday. This is for the first time when PM Modi is meeting Sydena Mufaddal Saifuddin and attending the sermons.

Speaking about the works done by his government, Modi said that the Ayushman Bharat scheme will benefit 50 crore people in the country. The scheme is presently on a trial. It will be launched in the entire country on September 25 on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

On Swachh Bharat Mission, he said that though the scheme was launched by the government, “1.25 crore people of the country are running this mission”. “People are now aware of the benefits of cleanliness. Four years ago, only 40% of houses were equipped with toilets, but today 90% of houses have toilets.”