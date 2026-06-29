Free hospital care worth over Rs 1.56 lakh crore has been provided to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), which offers targeted beneficiary families health insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh a year since its rollout in September 2018.

The southern states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have emerged as the biggest beneficiaries of the scheme, reflecting stronger healthcare delivery systems compared with populous states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of authorised hospital admissions at 11.03 million, followed by Karnataka at 10.93 million. Across the country, authorised admissions under the scheme have reached 109.9 million.

Despite having 6,217 empanelled hospitals under the scheme, out of a total of 37,049, Uttar Pradesh ranks third in hospital admissions with 10 million. Bihar, despite its large population, ranks 12th with just 3.5 million admissions.

The top specialities under the scheme include general medicine, ophthalmology, general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology and medical oncology.

The most common procedures include chronic haemodialysis, phacoemulsification with foldable hydrophobic acrylic intraocular lens (IOL) implantation, treatment for animal bites, caesarean deliveries, and laparoscopic procedures without exploration of the common bile duct (CBD).

The scheme was launched in 2018 to provide health cover to 107 million poor households, roughly covering the bottom 40% of the population.

At the time of its launch, an estimated 62% of healthcare expenditure in India was borne out of pocket, pushing millions of people into poverty every year. Since then, out-of-pocket expenditure has declined substantially, according to the government.

In September 2024, the government extended the scheme to provide health insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh a year to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of income. The move is expected to benefit around 60 million senior citizens.

Under PM-JAY, beneficiaries are entitled to cashless treatment for nearly 2,000 procedures, with coverage including treatment costs, medicines, medical supplies, diagnostic services, doctors’ fees, room charges, surgeon fees, operation theatre charges, and ICU charges.