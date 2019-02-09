PM hits out at Mamata Banerjee: Didi desperate to go to Delhi, leaving poor to syndicate loot

In Jalpaiguri, the Prime minister targeted the TMC and chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Santanu Chowdhury

A day after he warned against a “mahamilavat” (highly adulterated) government at the Centre if his party wasn’t voted back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said every member of the Congress “parivaar” was out on bail and attacked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for staging a protest to protect those who have “looted” people in chit fund scams.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Chhattisgarh and later in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, the Prime Minister reiterated that the “mahamilavat”, had no policy for the country and lashed out at the Congress, which Thursday said it would scrap the triple talaq law if voted to power.

At the rally in Raipur, Modi attacked the Congress state government for “pulling out of Ayushman Bharat” — which the state government denied — and barring the CBI from entering the state. “There is a problem in the Congress because they are already preparing to hide their corruption. After all, even fromDelhi, they get these traditions in inheritance. For the next elections, they have to make Chhattisgarh an ATM for the elections,” he said.

“If the CBI sits here, how will the ATM work? Because they have send boxes of ‘maal’ to Delhi. This is why in the naamdaar family of Congress nearly everyone has a serious case in the courts. Some are on bail, some are surviving on anticipatory bail. What are these cases? Of stolen tax. Of scams in land and property. The condition is such that most of the family are either on bail or on anticipatory bail.”

In Jalpaiguri, the Prime minister targeted the TMC and chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He said: “This is the first time the country saw a chief minister sitting on a dharna to protect those who have looted people in a chit fund scam. She is protecting the looteras and the corrupt. She calls it a Satyagraha. We have heard of Gandhiji’s satyagraha and Netaji’s satyagraha, which were aimed at defeating the British Raj. This satyagraha is aimed at standing by the corrupt. Didi, why are you scared to face the probe in chit fund scam?”

Emphasising that this “chowkidaar” would spare no one involved in chit scams, Modi said, “Here, Didi is the chief minister but others are showing their dadagiri. Here jagai and madhai (middlemen) are running the state while Didi dreams of running a government at the Centre.”

“Didi Delhi jaane ke liye pareshan hain, aur Bangal ke gareeb aur madhyam varg ko syndicate ke gathbandhan se judne ke liye chhod diya hain. (Didi is desperate to move to Delhi and she has left Bengal’s poor and middle class in the hands of middlemen and syndicate raj).”