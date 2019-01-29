PM gift auction: Delhi partyman picks nine over two days

As the bids crossed Rs 1 lakh, at times, there were shouts of “How is the Josh?” which even the auctioneer participated in.

By Sowmiya Ashok

He bought six items in the first hour, three of those had Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face on it. Kuljeet Chahal, the general secretary of the Delhi unit of the BJP, sat in his crisp kurta-pajama and often flicked his paddle upwards ever since bids opened Sunday for the two-day live auction at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA).

On Monday, the second day of the live-auction of gifts presented to the Prime Minister from across India, he bid on an item titled ‘Memento in shape of a tree with photo of Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi’ and a collage titled ‘Shri Narendra Modi in Shivaling’ taking his tally over two days to nine.

The bids were always higher for Modi. They also perceptibly shot up in the presence of Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma who walked in just after 4 pm. In the next hour, two items were sold for Rs 5 lakh each amid applause and a free hug offered to the winning bidder from Sharma. As the bids crossed Rs 1 lakh, at times, there were shouts of “How is the Josh?” which even the auctioneer participated in.

Chahal said he picked up nine items “driven by emotion” for Modi and for Maa Vindhyavasini Vindhyachal, a Hindu pilgrimage site in Uttar Pradesh. “I only bought nine items but I came for emotion’s sake, this is all for a good cause,” he told The Indian Express.