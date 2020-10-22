PM Durga Puja speech LIVE: PM Modi addresses West Bengal in mega outreach ahead of 2021 polls

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements for the live-viewing of the virtual adress in every polling booth across the state's 294 Assembly constituencies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Durga Puja speech LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the people of West Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja. In a tweet put out on Wednesday, the Prime Minister had said: “Tomorrow, on the auspicious day of Maa Durga Pujo’s Mahashashti, I would join the Divine celebrations via video conferencing and shall also be extending my greetings to everyone. Do join the programme live!” He said Durga Puja is an auspicious occasion, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. “We pray to Maa Durga to bless us with strength, happiness and good health. Sisters and brothers of West Bengal,” he added.
The BJP has made elaborate arrangements for the live-viewing of the virtual adress in every polling booth across the state’s 294 Assembly constituencies. The Prime Minister will share his ‘Pujor Shubecha’ (Puja greetings) message with the people of West Bengal. PTI reports that BJP has made arrangements across the state for more than 25 party workers and voters to watch the address in each of the over 78,000 polling booths while adhering to social distancing norms.
Highlights
The festival of Durga Puja is a festival that reflects unity and strength of India. It is also a reflection of the traditions and culture that comes from Bengal: Prime Minister Modi
PM Modi Durga Puja speech LIVE: I urge everyone to ensure 'do gaj ki doori' and wear masks during celebrations at all times.
PM Modi: We are celebrating Durga Puja in times of COVID-19, all devotees have shown exemplary restrain. The number of people might be less but the granduer and devotion are the same. The happiness and joy are still boundless. This is the real Bengal.
The power of maa Durga and devotion of the people of Bengal is making me feel like I am present in the auspicious land of Bengal: PM Modi
PM Modi Durga Puja speech: Feeling blessed to be a part of Maa Durga Pujo’s Mahashashti celebrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Durga Puja Pandal in West Bengal. He will begin his speech on Durga Puja shortly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address people of West Bengal on the occassion of Durga Puja.
