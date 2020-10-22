PM Durga Puja speech LIVE: PM Modi addresses West Bengal in mega outreach ahead of 2021 polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Durga Puja speech LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the people of West Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja. In a tweet put out on Wednesday, the Prime Minister had said: “Tomorrow, on the auspicious day of Maa Durga Pujo’s Mahashashti, I would join the Divine celebrations via video conferencing and shall also be extending my greetings to everyone. Do join the programme live!” He said Durga Puja is an auspicious occasion, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. “We pray to Maa Durga to bless us with strength, happiness and good health. Sisters and brothers of West Bengal,” he added.

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements for the live-viewing of the virtual adress in every polling booth across the state’s 294 Assembly constituencies. The Prime Minister will share his ‘Pujor Shubecha’ (Puja greetings) message with the people of West Bengal. PTI reports that BJP has made arrangements across the state for more than 25 party workers and voters to watch the address in each of the over 78,000 polling booths while adhering to social distancing norms.