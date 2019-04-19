PM chopper raid: Former CEC SY Quraishi slams EC over IAS officer’s suspension

By: | Updated: April 19, 2019 12:54 PM

The former CEC said that instead of using the "raid" at the PM's chopper to convey to the people that the law was equal for all, the different course chosen will only end up magnifying the ongoing criticism manifold.

PM chopper raid, SY Quraishi, IAS officer suspended, PM chopper earch, lok sabha elections, lok sabha polls, elections 2019, SY Quraishi on ECThe former CEC said that instead of using the “raid” at the PM’s chopper to convey to the people that the law was equal for all, the different course chosen will only end up magnifying the ongoing criticism. (IE)

Coming down hard on the Election Commission for suspending the official posted as the election observer who checked the chopper in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was travelling, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi on Friday termed the incident as unfortunate and said that the poll panel as well the PM missed the opportunity to restore their image.

“Both these institutions have been under the public scanner – the PM for repeatedly violating the model code of conduct and EC repeatedly overlooking it,” Quraishi said in a strongly worded statement issued earlier today.

The former CEC said that instead of using the “raid” at the PM’s chopper to convey to the people that the law was equal for all, the different course chosen will only end up magnifying the ongoing criticism manifold.

“The raid on the PM’s chopper should have been used to demonstrate that the law is equal for everybody. In one stroke, the intense criticism against them both would have come crumbling down. Unfortunately, they both chose a different course. The already ongoing criticism would now get magnified many times over,” Quraishi’s statement read.

PM Narendra Modi was visiting Sambalpur in Odisha on April 16 for an election meeting when his chopper was searched by the concerned officer Mohammed Mohsin. The search had led to a delay of 20 minutes in the PM’s schedule. ON Thursday, it was reported that the officer had been suspended for “dereliction of duty” with regard to SPG protectees.

Quraishi, in his statement, sought to draw a contrast between the incident involving the PM and another similar one involving Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. A video of Patanik being subjected to a similar search also went viral a few days ago.

Referring to the incident, Quraishi commended Patnaik’s conduct during the raid in his presence and said it has emboldened his image. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, because of his extremely dignified conduct during a similar raid on his chopper, in front of his eyes, has come out with his stature enhanced. This is the statesmanlike conduct we need from our leaders. Salute Mr Patnaik!”

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM chopper raid: Former CEC SY Quraishi slams EC over IAS officer’s suspension
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition