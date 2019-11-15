‘PM Best Chowkidar Awards’: Govt moots idea of awarding hardworking watchmen

Speaking at an event organised by the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) here, Reddy gave credit of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s success in the last general election to the ‘Mein Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday mooted the idea of instituting the “PM Best Chowkidar Awards” to honest and hardworking watchmen playing an important role in India’s growth and progress. Speaking at an event organised by the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) here, Reddy gave credit of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s success in the last general election to the ‘Mein Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign.

“The ‘PM Best Chowkidar Awards’, covering various facets of private security industry, will be a befitting tribute to honest and hardworking chowkidars who are playing an important role in India’s growth and progress. This way, we can honour them for their contribution to the nation,” he said.

The Union minister of state for home said the private security industry and its 90-lakh-strong force is playing an important role in ensuring a safe and secure society, particularly in boosting growth of important sectors like tourism and industry. “After agriculture, private security industry is a major employment generator. government is taking all steps to ensure this sector growth and progress,” he said.