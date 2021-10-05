PM Awas Yojana: 80 per cent houses owned by women, three crore families made ‘lakhpati’, says PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government has completed nine lakh houses under the scheme and 14 lakh are under construction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that of the total houses allotted under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), women own 80 per cent of them. PM Modi said this while addressing the Urban Conclave held in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow today. During the event, PM Modi also digitally handed over the keys of 75,000 houses built under PMAY-Urban to beneficiaries across the state. He also said that women are being given a 2 per cent discount on stamp duty on the registry of the house.

PM Modi also slammed the opposition and previous Samajwadi Party government in the state alleging that it had no interest in constructing houses for the poor. The PM alleged that the SP government created hindrances in the implementation of the PMAY.

“18,000 houses were approved for Uttar Pradesh (before 2017) for construction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana but not even 18 houses were built by the previous government,” claimed the PM.

PM Modi claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government has completed nine lakh houses under the scheme and 14 lakh are under construction. He said that the BJP government made a clear policy regarding the size of the houses and decided that no house smaller than 22 square meters will be constructed. “Along with increasing the size of the house, we started sending money directly to the beneficiary’s account,” said PM Modi.

“The number of pucca houses that India is building under PM Awas Yojana today is more than the total population of many countries of the world. But there was a time when it used to take years from the acceptance of the house to landing on the ground,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also said that the BJP government has made three crore poor families lakhpati through the PMAY scheme by providing them houses. After digitally handing over the keys, PM Modi virtually interacted with three beneficiaries of the scheme in Uttar Pradesh and asked how their lives changed after they got houses under the scheme.