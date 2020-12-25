PM address to farmers LIVE: Centre launches mega outreach plan, PM Modi to interact with farmers from six states at 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the farmers from six states.

PM address to farmers Live Updates: The Centre has launched a massive outreach programme amid protest by farmers against three farm laws. Prime Minister Modi will today speak to farmers from six different states. He will hold the discussions through video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also release the next instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi or PM-KISAN. In this instalment, more than Rs 18,000 crores will be transferred to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families.

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s interaction with farmers, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur said that Centre was ready for talks and solution can be found only through dialogue. He said many farmers have thanked PM Modi for the new agriculture laws. “We will double farmers’ income by 2022. The government is ready to talk and clear doubts of the farmers who are protesting. A solution can be found only through dialogue,” Thakur said.

During the interaction with the Prime Minister today, the farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN scheme and also on various other initiatives taken by the Centre for the welfare of farmers. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion. The BJP has asked its district functionaries to ensure presence of at least hundred people to hear the Prime Minister’s address.

Read More