PM accountable only to friends: Rahul Gandhi takes a potshot over rising fuel prices

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today hit out at the Modi government over rising fuel prices. As the petrol and diesel prices continue to skyrocket across the country, Rahul Gandhi said that the ‘acche din (good days)’ are taking a toll on the country while the PM remains accountable only to his friends and not to the people of the country. Rahul Gandhi has continuously been targeting the Modi government over rising petrol and diesel prices. Today, he cornered the government over an increase in PNG and CNG prices.

“Inflation continues to grow. ‘Acche din’ taking a toll on the country. PM accountable only to his friends!” posted Rahul Gandhi in Hindi on his Twitter handle with #PNG and #CNGPriceHike.

Earlier, the Wayanad MP had said that the Modi government runs on tax collection only. “Aapki gaadi chahe petrol pe chalati ho ya diesel pe, Modi sarkar tax wasooli pe chalati hai (whether your vehicle runs on petrol or diesel, Modi government runs on tax collection),” he had said.

Congress party has also been holding protests across several states against the rising fuel prices. Yesterday, party leaders from across Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha, Karnataka and Rajasthan among other states took to the streets ‘against the anti-people loot of the Modi govt’. “The Modi govt must stop this extortion, right now,” said the Congress.

Notably, petrol prices have already crossed Rs 100 mark in the national capital and many other cities. It is selling at Rs 100.56 in Delhi while diesel prices have soared to Rs 89.62 per litre.

The prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the national capital has been revised to Rs 44.30 per kg from Rs 43.40 per kg with effect from July 8. The Piped Natural Gas (PNG) prices have been increased to Rs 29.66 per SCM.