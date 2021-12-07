‘PM accepted his mistake’: Rahul Gandhi on farm laws repeal; demands compensation for deceased farmers

demanded compensation for the families of the farmers, which the Opposition and farmer unions claim lost their lives during the year-long agitation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted he made a mistake on the farm laws since he apologised to the nation and farmers. He further demanded compensation for the families of the farmers, which the Opposition and farmer unions claim lost their lives during the year-long agitation against the contentious farm laws, which have now been repealed.

“Around 700 farmers died in farmers’ agitation. PM apologised to the nation and farmers of the nation. He accepted that he made a mistake. On 30th minute, Agriculture Minster was asked a question – how many farmers died in the agitation? He said he doesn’t have any data,” Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha.

“We found out that Punjab Govt has given Rs 5 Lakh compensation for around 400 farmers; also provided jobs for 152 of them. I have the list. We have made another list of 70 farmers from Haryana. Your govt says that you don’t have their names. I want that the farmers be given their rights, they should be given compensation as well as jobs,” he added.

The Union government has told Parliament it had no data on farmers who died during the course of their year-long protests against the three farm laws repealed on November 29, sparking criticism from the Opposition and farm unions.