‘Please steal from Congress manifesto’: Rahul Gandhi’s advice to Centre “clueless” on economic mess

Rahul Gandhi had accused the BJP government of pursuing wrong economic policies such as GST and demonetisation. (File photo)

In a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the Centre was “clueless” about the ongoing economic situation in the country and should borrow ideas from the Congress manifesto to tackle the mess. Taking to Twitter, Rahul suggested that PM Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman look into the Congress’s Lok Sabha manifesto and even shared the link to the Congress manifesto.

“Rural India is in severe distress. The economy has sunk and the govt is clueless about what to do. PM and FM should steal ideas from manifesto.inc.in, where we had anticipated and set down detailed plans to tackle the mess,” the Wayanad MP tweeted.

This comes after a media report claimed that consumption in rural areas generally grows faster than the urban areas. However, in this quarter the trend was reversed. According to the report, for the quarter of September, rural consumption reached its lowest in the last seven years.

On Tuesday, Gandhi had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of pursuing wrong economic policies such as GST and demonetisation. He said that poor people were the most affected after the implementation of GST and demonetisation.

“The economy is run not by Ambani and Adani, but by poor people. The NYAY scheme was meant to jump-start the economy,” PTI quoted Gandhi as saying.

Addressing an election campaign in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district, the former Congress president said the problem of unemployment cannot be resolved till the PM Modi-led government remains in power.

On August 27, 2019, hitting out at the Centre, Gandhi said that the of duo PM Modi and FM Sitharaman is clueless about solving the economic slowdown and accused them of “stealing money” from the Reserve Bank of India. The statement was made after RBI had granted permission to the government to take Rs 1.76 lakh crore from its reserves.