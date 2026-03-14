MAGA influencer Laura Loomer, who is currently on a visit to India, conveyed a message shared by US President Donald Trump at the India Today Conclave 2026 on Saturday.

In the message, the US President reportedly conveyed his affection for India and hinted that he plans to visit the country again in the near future.

‘I love India’

Reading out Trump’s message to the attendees, Loomer said, “[Trump] said, ‘I love India, please let them know that I love Modi, I love Indian people. Prime Minister Modi is a fantastic leader and a good friend of mine. Please let the people of India know that I will come to India someday soon for another visit’,” Loomer said at the conclave.

Loomer also praised the strong relationship between the two leaders.

What else did Loomer say at the event?

A staunch Trump loyalist, Loomer had earlier been particularly vocal in her anti-India posts on X, targeting the country for several reasons, including the controversy surrounding the H-1B visas.

Clearing the air about her past controversial posts, Loomer said she harbours no hate for Indians, while also asserting that while she was not going to apologise for her criticism of the H-1B visa program.

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Loomer, a vocal proponent of the “America First” agenda, has long taken aim at the H-1B visa program that enables US firms to recruit highly skilled foreign workers, many of them from India. The issue surfaced again on Saturday during a discussion on immigration and work visas, where she addressed criticism of her stance.

Loomer argued that the tensions surrounding H-1B hiring arise from a perceived sense of “entitlement,” rejecting claims that her comments reflected “anti-India” views.

Loomer also criticised Pakistan for exporting “Islamic terrorism” and suggested that the US shouldn’t cosy up to Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif government.

“Pakistan operates as an openly jihadist and pro-Sharia state, and when you look at many of the Islamist terror attacks around the world, there is often some connection back to Pakistan,” Loomer further said.