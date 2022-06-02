‘Please arrest us all’: Arvind Kejriwal claims Manish Sisodia next on Centre’s hitlist after Satyendar Jain

Amid the ongoing war of words over Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is next on the list and will be arrested in a fake case.

“I’d already announced a few months back that Central govt is going to arrest Satyendar Jain in a fake case. Reliable sources have suggested to me that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested soon, centre has ordered all agencies to form fake cases against him,” Kejriwal said.

He said that the case, in which Jain has been arrested, has already been investigated by the CBI and Income Tax Department, adding that the agencies found nothing against the minister.

“If Manish and Satyendar are corrupt, then who is honest? Instead of putting one by one by one, send all of Aam Aadmi Party ministers at once to the jail. Tell all the probe agencies to conduct all the investigations at once. You arrest the ministers one after another, this hampers our work,” the Delhi CM said.

Satyendar Jain जी के बाद अब Manish Sisodia जी पर भी झूठा Case लगाकर Jail भेजने की साज़िश हो रही है। CM @ArvindKejriwal addressing an important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/27mMbFT3zR — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 2, 2022

“Therefore I request you to get us all arrested at once. Direct all the agencies to investigate us all at once, conduct as many raids as you want. Do it all at once so that we can work after that. We don’t understand politics. Some say this is because of Himachal elections, others say this is a revenge of Punjab poll results, we don’t know what is the reason. Whatever the reason may be, we are not afraid of getting arrested. I am confident that we will get the certificate of being the country’s most honest and patriotic party from you,” he added.

Kejriwal’s retort comes a day after the BJP intensified its attack on him over his defence of Satyendar Jain, citing a host of details linked to the money laundering case allegedly involving the city health minister and asked why he has been “protecting” him.

Union Minister Smriti Irani noted that Kejriwal had said on Tuesday that corruption was tantamount to “gaddari” (betrayal) with the country. She asked why the AAP national convener was giving protection to a “gaddar” (traitor) who allegedly deceived the treasury and the people.

Irani fired off a number of questions at Kejriwal, who has slammed the Enforcement Directorate case of money laundering against Jain as forged and politically motivated as she shared details of allegations against the latter to ask the chief minister if they were true or not.

Mocking Kejriwal, she said the chief minister has given a clean chit to a “corrupt man” by assuming the role of a judge. Naming four shell companies allegedly owned by Jain and his family members, Irani asked Kejriwal if it was true that Jain laundered over Rs 16.39 crore with the help of hawala operators.

The ED had earlier provisionally attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain’s family and companies “beneficially owned and controlled” by him as part of a money-laundering probe against him.

The probe found that “during the period 2015-16, when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell (paper) companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route,” the ED had said in a statement.