Pleasant surprise! Civil Aviation Ministry mistakenly deposits salary in retired employee’s bank account

New Delhi | Published: November 26, 2019 6:21:03 PM

According to a source, Ramesh, a Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) personnel, retired in September but the ministry deposited salary for the month of October in his account.

A former blue collar employee of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, who retired in September, received a pleasant surprise when the salary for October was credited in his bank account due to an error. According to a source, Ramesh, a Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) personnel, retired in September but the ministry deposited salary for the month of October in his account.

Ministry officials are trying to rectify the mistake, the source told PTI. MTS personnel fall under Group D and work us peons, watermen, security guards, postmen, etc. The Ministry of Civil Aviation did not respond to queries sent by PTI on this matter.

