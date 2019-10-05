Pleasant morning in Delhi, thunder or lightening likely later in day

Delhi weather update (File/Representational Image)

It was a cool, pleasant Saturday morning in the city, with the minimum temperature settling one notch below the season’s average at 21 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has forecast generally cloudy skies with possibility of thunder or lightening later in the day.

The maximum temperature would be around 33 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 80 per cent at 8.30am, said a MeT department official.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.4 degrees Celsius on Friday.