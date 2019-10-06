Pleasant morning in Delhi; possibility of light rains in some areas

According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 82 per cent (File/Representational Image)

Delhiites woke up to clear skies on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 21.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 82 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted light rains in some areas of the national capital later in the day.

“There is possibility of light rains. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius,” he said.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was 21 degrees while the maximum temperature settled at 31.4 degrees Celsius.