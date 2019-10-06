Pleasant morning in Delhi; possibility of light rains in some areas

By: |
Updated: October 6, 2019 10:44:28 AM

The weatherman has predicted light rains in some areas of the national capital later in the day.

delhi rains, heavy rains in delhi, delhi weather update, delhi weather update today, delhi airport, IMD rain in NRC, delhi traffic, latest news on delhi rainfall, delhi weather, heavy rain in delhi ncr, heavy rain in delhi, delhi rain, rain in delhi, rain in delhi ncr, rain in delhi todayAccording to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 82 per cent (File/Representational Image)

Delhiites woke up to clear skies on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 21.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 82 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted light rains in some areas of the national capital later in the day.

“There is possibility of light rains. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius,” he said.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was 21 degrees while the maximum temperature settled at 31.4 degrees Celsius.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Pleasant morning in Delhi; possibility of light rains in some areas
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition