Plea seeking CBI FIR into alleged conspiracy to “fix” CJI will be heard in due course, says SC

By: |
Published: May 6, 2019 12:00:30 PM

The Supreme Court Monday said a plea seeking a direction to the CBI to lodge an FIR into alleged conspiracy to fix Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in a "concocted, false sexual harassment" case will be heard in due course.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench in the Supreme Court (PTI Photo)The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench in the Supreme Court (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday said a plea seeking a direction to the CBI to lodge an FIR into alleged conspiracy to fix Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in a “concocted, false sexual harassment” case will be heard in due course.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer. “What is the urgency? You have filed it and it will come up for hearing,” the bench told petitioner advocate M L Sharma adding, “it will be listed in due course”.

Sharma, who initially told the court that his plea be listed for hearing on May 8, later told the bench that he was not seeking urgent listing of the matter. When Sharma said his plea be listed for hearing before the same bench which has dealt with a lawyer’s affidavit claiming larger conspiracy to frame the CJI, Justice Bobde said, “We will see when it will be listed and before whom”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Plea seeking CBI FIR into alleged conspiracy to “fix” CJI will be heard in due course, says SC
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition