  • MORE MARKET STATS

Plea in Supreme Court to nullify election results if maximum votes in favour of NOTA

By: |
November 29, 2020 9:34 PM

The plea said the percentage of candidates with criminal antecedents and their chances of winning has actually increased steadily over the years.

The petition said that the contesting candidates should be considered as rejected and not be allowed in the fresh election. (Photo source: IE)

A PIL seeking directions to the Election Commission to nullify the election results and hold fresh polls if maximum votes have been polled in favour of NOTA in a particular constituency has been filed in the Supreme Court.

The plea filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has also sought directions to restrict the contesting candidates from taking part in the fresh election, who have participated in the nullified election.

Related News

“The Court may declare that if ‘none of the above’ (NOTA) gets maximum votes, then election to that constituency shall be nullified and a fresh election shall be held within six months; and the contesting candidates rejected in the nullified elections, shall not be allowed to participate in the fresh election,” the plea filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey said.

The petition contended that political parties choose contesting candidates in a very undemocratic manner without consulting electors, that is why, many times people in the constituency are totally discontented with the candidates presented before them.

“This problem can be solved by holding a fresh election if maximum votes are polled in favour of NOTA. In such situation, the contesting candidates should be considered as rejected and not be allowed in the fresh election.

“Right to reject and elect new candidate will give power to the people to express their discontent. If voters are dissatisfied with the background of the contesting candidate, they will opt NOTA to reject such candidate and elect a new candidate,” the plea said.

The plea said the percentage of candidates with criminal antecedents and their chances of winning has actually increased steadily over the years.

“The injury caused to public is extremely large and continue till date, as the right to reject is an integral part of Article 19, but the Centre and ECI did nothing to declare the election result invalid and hold fresh election if maximum votes are polled in favour of NOTA,” it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Plea in Supreme Court to nullify election results if maximum votes in favour of NOTA
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Day after Congress’s Surjewala slammed PM Modi’s visit to vaccine hubs, colleague Anand Sharma hails it
2Elections no solution to Kashmir problem, hold dialogue with Pakistan: Mehbooba
3Not in favour of having cells in party on caste basis: Nitin Gadkari