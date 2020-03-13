Plea in Delhi HC for judicial intervention to deal with coronavirus outbreak

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar that allowed it to be listed on March 16.

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking its “intervention” to deal with the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

“We seek intervention of the courts regarding coronavirus outbreak,” the lawyer, who mentioned the plea, said to the bench.