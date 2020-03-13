Plea in Delhi HC for judicial intervention to deal with coronavirus outbreak

Published: March 13, 2020 11:05:53 AM

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking its "intervention" to deal with the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

covid 19, coronavirusThe petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar that allowed it to be listed on March 16.

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar that allowed it to be listed on March 16.

“We seek intervention of the courts regarding coronavirus outbreak,” the lawyer, who mentioned the plea, said to the bench.

