The Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory for Indian citizens planning to undertake the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. Officials shared a list of required documents for those travelling with private tour operators — warning pilgrims against starting the journey without all relevant permits.

The advisory comes after the ministry said it had received several requests for help from Indian citizens who became stranded in Nepal while travelling on privately organised tours without the documents required to enter China.

In the advisory issued on June 27, the MEA urged pilgrims to complete all travel document formalities before leaving India. It has also warned against relying on assurances that documents would be arranged later. The documents in question are handled by the Ministry of External Affairs for those undertaking the journey via official channels. Pilgrims travelling with private operators will have to secure multiple separate permits, with the agency applying on their behalf.

Why has the MEA issued this advisory?

According to the MEA, several Indian pilgrims travelling through private tour operators reached Nepal without obtaining the necessary documents required to continue their journey into Chinese territory.

The ministry also warned that starting the pilgrimage without confirmed documents significantly increases the risk of travellers getting stranded.

“Citizens are advised not to commence their journey from India until all required travel documents have been obtained for undertaking the complete journey.

“Commencing travel without confirmed documentation or in anticipation of obtaining the necessary documentation increases the likelihood of being stranded,” the MEA mentioned.

The ministry also urged pilgrims to ensure that the tour category they book with is duly registered and authorised before making travel arrangements.

Who does the advisory apply to?

The advisory specifically targets Indian citizens undertaking the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra through private tour operators.

The MEA has not issued any advisory regarding pilgrims travelling through the official government-organised Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, where documentation and travel arrangements are coordinated under the ministry’s management.

How is the official Yatra different?

According to PTI, this year’s official Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is slated to start from June 30, with the first batch departing from New Delhi before reaching the Dharchula base camp in Uttarakhand on July 5.

Pilgrims travelling through the official route are allowed to carry up to 20 kg of essentials into Chinese territory. The MEA has also permitted an additional 5 kg of common baggage per group.

Each group comprised five members of a service team, includes a doctor and four cooks. Pilgrims are allowed to carry medicines for around 20 common medical conditions. The MEA teams also inspect transit camps and logistics arrangements before the journey begins.

Meanwhile, according to the PTI report, the first batch of 44 pilgrims travelling through the Nathu La Pass route has arrived in Gangtok on June 16. The group did a four-day acclimatisation programme before entering Tibet through the border crossing.

The advisory serves as a reminder that completing immigration and permit formalities before departure can help avoid delays, travel disruption, and the possibility of getting stranded during the pilgrimage.