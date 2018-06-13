Planning a holiday trip, vacation in Uttarakhand, UP? Check the thunderstorm alert issued by weather department

The meteorological centre of Dehradun has issued a warning of light to moderate rain and thunderstorm in Uttrakahand.(Reuters)

The meteorological centre of Dehradun has issued a warning of light to moderate rain and thunderstorm in Uttrakahand. It said that light to moderate rain is likely to occur at few places of the state on June 14 and in several places from June 15 to June 17. The warning has been issued from June 13 to 17.

Meteorological Centre Dehra Dun issues weather warning from June 13-17. Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm likely to occur at a few places of the state tomorrow and many places of the state from 15-17 June. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/NAiF69aWOE — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

Meanwhile, thunderstorm and hailstorm alert in several places of eastern Uttar Pradesh has also been issued by the Meteorological center of Lucknow on Wednesday evening. The warning will be valid upto 9 pm of Wednesday.

Thunderstorm and hailstorms are expected along with squall, dust storm, rain over areas of Gonda, Shravasti, Faizabad, Basti districts and adjoining areas, news agency ANI reported.

According to the warning issued by Meteorological center Lucknow, wind speed as high as 50 km/h gusting over 75 km/h is expected over these areas.

On June 7 also IMD issued warning for thunderstorm along with lightning and gusty winds in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Moreover, on June 1, thunderstorm and lightning claimed 15 lives across several districts of Uttar Pradesh on. Nine people were also injured in the storm in Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Amroha and Sambhal districts.

On May 2-3, a storm had killed 134 people and injured over 400 in five states. Uttar Pradesh was the worst hit, accounting for 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district. At least 18 people lost their lives in the thunderstorm that struck on May 9 and May 10. Fifty-one people died in similar incidents on May 14. 35 people were killed in Rajasthan, eight in Telangana, six in Uttarakhand and two in Punjab. More than 300 injured in five states due to thunderstorm and lightning in May first week.

Meanwhile, IMD at its 4.30 pm release on Wednesday issued a warning about thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning at isolated places over interior Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rayalaseema, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, northeast Madhya Pradesh, south-east Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Moreover, the IMD has predicted a normal monsoon for this year in India.