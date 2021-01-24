  • MORE MARKET STATS

Plan afoot to build 1 lakh Maharashtra police housing units: Anil Deshmukh

By: |
January 24, 2021 8:47 PM

The Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation will construct one lakh quarters for police personnel, home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday.

housingRepresentational image

The Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation will construct one lakh quarters for police personnel, home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a DGP camp office and police residential units in Nagpur’s Pachpaoli and Teka, Deshmukh said the MSPHC had prepared three proposals for the mass housing scheme that would not require funding from the state government, which is already reeling under a cash crunch due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Related News

Deshmukh said a government resolution (GR) will be issued on this soon. Nagpur guardian minister Nitin Raut said the DGP camp office would held police personnel in Vidarbha. Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said a proposal to build 1,500 residential units for personnel serving in the city as well as a new headquarter complex will be submitted to the state government soon.

The MSPHC was formed in 1974 under a government resolution to build homes and administrative buildings for police personnel and execute welfare schemes for them.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Plan afoot to build 1 lakh Maharashtra police housing units Anil Deshmukh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Republic Day parade: Around 100 students from schools, colleges to watch from PM’s box
2Solar scam: Kerala govt to hand over sexual assault cases against Chandy others to CBI
3I didn’t know, received sudden call from higher-ups to file nomination: Shahnawaz Hussain on Bihar MLC seat