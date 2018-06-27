PJ Kurien set to retire next month, rules out contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2019

In 1980, Kurien was given a ticket to contest from Mavelikkara which he won and went on to represent the constituency five times.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien, who has been a member of the Upper House for over a decade, will finally call it a day on July 2. Kurien, who has been facing criticism from junior Congress MLAs from Kerala, decided not to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Instead, he is mulling over penning down a biography and thoughts on his illustrious parliamentary career, The Indian Express reported.

The Senior Congress statesman’s book may contain information as well as nitty-gritty of Parliament which are unknown to outsiders. Earlier this month, Kurien had asserted that he had not approached anyone seeking another tenure and whatever decision the party takes was fully acceptable to him.

“I have not asked anyone for the Rajya Sabha seat. Whatever decision the party takes, it is fully acceptable to me. Why are the young MLAs attacking me?” Kurien had posted on Facebook after five MLAs openly aired their views against giving him another term in the Upper House.

“The young MLAs, who are voicing their views now, are aged 25-28 years,” Kurien said, adding he had worked his way up in the party from the booth-mandalam level and slogged for 20 years. He also sought to know if getting old was a crime. “Should you insult the elderly by calling them ‘aged’?” he asked and wondered if they would have the same attitude towards their elders in their homes.

In 1980, Kurien was given a ticket to contest from Mavelikkara which he won and went on to represent the constituency five times. Seventy-seven-year-old Kurien was a Lok Sabha MP from 1980-1999 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in July 2005. He was elected deputy chairman in August 2012. Kurien was twice the chief whip of the Congress in Lok Sabha, including the first time during the tumultuous national front government between 1989 and 1991.