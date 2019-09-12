Piyush Goyal says Maths didn’t help Einstein discover gravity, gets roasted on social media 

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (File Photo)

Piyush Goyal’s Einstein comment: Days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement blaming the millenials for the crisis facing the auto industry saw her being roasted on the social media, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal faced the brunt for a gaffe that he made while talking about the ambitious target of transforming India into a US $5-trillion economy.



Speaking at the meeting of the Board of Trade, Piyush Goyal said “maths did not help Albert Einstein in discovery of gravity.”

“Do not get into the calculations that you see on television…Oh if you are looking at USD 5 trillion economy, the country will have to grow at 12 per cent, today it is growing at 6-7 per cent,” Goyal said.

“Do not get into those maths. Those maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity. If he had only gone by structured formulae and what was past knowledge, I do not think there would have been any innovation in this world,” he added.

Einstein discovered gravity (that too without Maths) and Newton saw him do it and stole his idea. pic.twitter.com/4op1W6Ah8A — Ankur Bhardwaj (@Bhayankur) September 12, 2019

As soon as the minister wrongly attributed the discovery of gravity to Einstein, Twitter latched on to the goof up to troll him.

Surrounded by an unwanted controversy, Piyush Goyal later issued a statement to clarify his stand. “There is a very mischievous & baseless narrative sought to be presented about my closing comments at the board of trade meeting this morning,” he said.

The Union minister’s clarification though hardly had any impact as hashtags such as Einstein, Newton were already trending on Twitter in India.

Don’t fall for left’s propaganda which is being spread on SM right now about @PiyushGoyal ji, Watch this video with complete context & share it max. Thank You pic.twitter.com/3G6cU5PFtQ — BALA (@erbmjha) September 12, 2019

His clarification, however, was limited to the fact that his detractors were trying to pick on a portion of his statement where he is urging traders to ignore the math. Goyal clarified that the context in which he was making the comment was not adequately projected. However, Goyal made the same error again and mentioned Einstein instead of Newton in his clarification as well.