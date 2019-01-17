Piyush Goyal praises ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, says it is biggest compliment for security forces

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal (ANI PHOTO)

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal attended a conference on railway security in New Delhi on Wednesday. Before starting his address he spoke about the film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and how it is a form of appreciation for the security forces.

The Union Minister said that he was thrilled to see the audiences reaction to every scene. “The excitement of the audience when they were standing up and applauding every scene, I feel is a reflection of their sense of respect towards those who secure our country. There cannot be a bigger compliment for you that the youth of this country appreciate you (security forces).”

The film is based on the 2016 surgical strikes by the Indian Army on bases within the Pakistan-administered Kashmir.