Piyush Goyal orders probe into Eastern Railway office building fire in Kolkata

"A high-level inquiry consisting of four principal heads of Railway departments has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire," he said. (Photo source: ANI)

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has set up a high-level committee to ascertain the cause of the fire at an Eastern Railway office building in Kolkata in which nine people were killed on Monday.

The fire, which broke out on the 13th floor of the sprawling New Koilaghat building on Strand Road at around 6.10 pm on Monday, is now under control and the cooling process is on, officials said.

“Sincere condolences to the families of the nine brave deceased including the four firefighters, two Railways personnel and a police ASI who have been fighting the fire at the Eastern Railways Strand road office in Kolkata. “Railway officials including the GM are at the site and are working in coordination with the state govt for rescue and relief efforts. We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure the safety of all concerned,” Goyal said in a tweet late last night. He said all possible assistance has been provided by the Railways to the state government during this ”unfortunate” fire accident.

“A high-level inquiry consisting of four principal heads of Railway departments has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire,” he said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who rushed to the spot in the city’s central business district, announced that the state government will pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each and a government job to the kin of each victim.