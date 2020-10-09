  • MORE MARKET STATS

Piyush Goyal gets additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs held by Ram Vilas Paswan

October 9, 2020 1:57 PM

With this, Piyush Goyal will now be in-charge of three key ministries - Railways, Commerce and Industry, and Consumer Affairs.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has got additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution following the demise of LJP leder Ram Vilas Paswan. With this, Piyush Goyal will now be in-charge of three key ministries – Railways, Commerce and Industry, and Consumer Affairs.

Goyal was given the charge of Consumers Affairs Minister a day after Ram Vilas Paswan, one of the most prominent Dalit leaders, passed away at the age of 74.

Paswan was admitted to a private hospital for several weeks and had recently undergone a heart operation. His condition had deteriorated in the past few days and he breathed his last at 6.05 pm at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

Born in Khagaria in 1946, Ram Vilas Paswan became an MLA for the first time in 1969 on a Samyukta Socialist Party ticket. He was elected to Lok Sabha 8 times and also held the record of winning his constituency Hajipur with the highest margin for several years. He was a minister in the central governments headed by different parties since 1989.

Paswan also served as a minister under six prime ministers — V P Singh, H D Deve Gowda, I K Gujaral, Atal Bihar Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh and now Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)

