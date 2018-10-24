Piyush Goyal condoles loss of lives in Santragachchi stampede, announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for deceased kin

The incident occurred when an express train and two EMU locals arrived at the station at the same time at around 6 pm and passengers rushed to the platforms to board the trains, a railway official said. (ANI)

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede on a foot overbridge at Santragachi railway station in West Bengal. Two persons died and 15 others, including two women, were injured in the stampede Tuesday. “Condolences to families of victims of the overcrowding accident at Santragachhi. Ex gratia compensation of ?5L will be given to kin of the deceased, ?1L to the seriously injured and ?50,000 to those with minor injuries. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the minister’s office tweeted on his behalf.

The incident occurred when an express train and two EMU locals arrived at the station at the same time at around 6 pm and passengers rushed to the platforms to board the trains, a railway official said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on the railways, saying the tragedies were happening during the festive season.

Referring to the tragic Amritsar train accident on October 19 in which 59 Dussehra revellers died after being mowed down by a train, the TMC chief said the railways was the lifeline of the country and needed to take care of it’s passengers. “Another unfortunate incident on railways today. Sadly, too many such tragedies are happening like this even during festive season, including Amritsar. Railways are the lifeline of our nation. Safety of rail passengers must be taken care of at all times,” she said.