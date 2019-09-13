Piyush Goyal admits ‘Einstein’ gaffe, says not afraid to make mistakes

Piyush Goyal said that he took Einstein’s name by mistake and has no hesitation to accept it. (Piyush Gopyal/Twitter)

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday admitted that he made a mistake when he mentioned Albert Einstein’s name instead of Isaac Newton while speaking on GDP growth during a press interaction on Thursday. The minister said that he took Einstein’s name by mistake and has no hesitation to accept it.

The clarification comes a day after Goyal, while explaining why current growth numbers don’t really matter to achieve $5 trillion economy target said, “Don’t get into these calculations that you see on television — if you are looking at $5 trillion-economy, then the country will have to grow at 12%, today it is growing at 6-7%. Don’t get into these maths. Those maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity. If we had only gone by structured formula and what was past knowledge, I don’t think there would have been any innovation in this world.”

Gravity was discovered by Isaac Newton but the minister mentioned Albert Einstein who is known for developing the theory of relativity. Piyush Goyal today realised his mistake and said: “We all get the opportunity to make mistakes. In fact, the person whose name I took by mistake, Einstein said and I quote ‘A person who never made a mistake, never tried anything new.’ I’m not among those who are afraid of making a mistake.”

Goyal further said that as soon as he realised the mistake, he clarified the context in which he made the remarks. “Unfortunately, the context took a backseat and the mistake was highlighted. I thought I should accept on a public platform that I made a mistake,” the minister said while speaking at an event in Mumbai.

The BJP has set a target to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2024. However, the growth rates in the last few quarters have not been in line with what the government expected. Analysts suggest that India needs to grow at 10% to achieve the target of $5-trillion economy. On Thursday, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said that $5-trillion economy by 2024 “looks like a pipe dream”.

“In 2018-19, the economy was of the size of $2.7 trillion and if we have to reach $5-trillion economy by 2024, we need a growth rate of 12 per cent per annum in nominal terms and 9 per cent in real terms,” he added.