Pitch set for Kapil Dev’s innings in Parliament? Here’s what you should know

Shah had met Dev as part of his party’s “contact for support” campaign on June 1.

India’s World Cup winning cricket captain Kapil Dev may soon start his innings as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. The speculation has been triggered after Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah’s recent meeting Kapil Dev. An Indian Express report has said that both BJP and SAD, the parties from Kapil Dev’s home state of Punjab, had approached him to contest Lok Sabha elections in 2014. However, the cricketer had refused the offer as he wanted to stay away from electoral politics.

However, speculations currently doing the rouds suggest that the former cricketer could be one of Phe presidential nominees to the Rajya Sabha this time. And he may well accept the offer as a Presidential nomination is considered apolitical. The Presidential nominee for Rajya Sabha is picked from those who have made remarkable contribution in their respective fields. Seven of the 12 seats for such nominees are currently vacant.

Shah had met Dev as part of his party’s “contact for support” campaign on June 1. The BJP chief is meeting notable personalities from different walks of life and telling them about the Modi government’s achievements in the four years since it has been in power. Under the programme, 4,000 BJP functionaries will contact one lakh people, who are well-known names in their fields, to spread the word about the works in its tenure. Shah himself will meet 50 such people. Launching the exercise, Amit Shah had met former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag and constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap on May 29.

It was wonderful meeting former skipper of Indian cricket team, Shri Kapil Dev ji and his wife at their home in Delhi. As part of the nationwide “Sampark for Samarthan” campaign, briefed him about the achievements of PM @narendramodi’s govt in the last 4 years.@therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/dd3pRni2z3 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 1, 2018

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar was the last cricketer to retire from Rajya Sabha. He was appointed as an MP in 2012. Tendulkar, along with veteran actress Rekha, has been criticised for their poor attendance in the Parliament all these years. However, he donated nearly Rs 90 lakh he had drawn in salaries and other monthly allowances.