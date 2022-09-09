Pitbull mauls 10-year-old boy in Ghaziabad, owner fined Rs 5,000

A 10-year-old boy was mauled by a Pitbull dog in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad leaving the kid seriously injured, hospitalised for three days and with 150 stitches. The health condition of the child is reported to be stable and he has now been discharged from the hospital.

The incident occurred on September 3 in the Sanjay Nagar area of Ghaziabad when the boy was playing in the park outside his home. The owner had taken the Pitbull dog out for a stroll, when it escaped, and attacked the kid.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the dog knocking the child down and then attacking him before he was rescued by bystanders.

Meanwhile, the kid’s parents have filed a complaint at Madhuvan Bapudham police station. Ghaziabad police said that the incident took place due to the owner’s negligence, and the owner of the dog Lalit Tyagi has been fined Rs 5,000.

“There are about 150 stitches on his face….his neck is also injured. I cannot even look at the photos (of the injury). The people are raising such dangerous dogs… our children are not safe,” the boy’s father said in a statement, The Indian Express reported.

“If they play on the roads, they will meet with accidents. And now if they play in the parks, they are bitten by dogs,” he added.

Dr Anuj Kumar Singh, Chief Deputy Veterinary Officer, Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam said that the owner of the dog had not registered it at the corporation, and has been fined Rs 5,000 for that.

The attack comes in the backdrop of another incident from July when a Pitbull dog had killed the 80-year-old mother of its owner. The incident took place in Lucknow’s Kaiserbagh. She was a retired school teacher and was at the terrace when the dog attacked her.

The dog was taken away by Lucknow Nagar Nigam authorities, but was later returned to its owner.

In another incident from Haryana’s Gurugram, a 30-year-old woman was attacked by the Pitbull. She was admitted at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi in serious condition.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan had said that the dog sprang upon the woman, who was working as a domestic help, after its owner Vinit Chikara had mistakenly let the dog’s harness loose.