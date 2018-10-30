Pinarayi Vijayan’s attack on Amit Shah defamatory: KJ Alphons slams Kerala CM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister KJ Alphons has criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his remarks against party president Amit Shah. According to a report in The Indian Express, Alphons said that Vijayan’s attack on Shah was defamatory and there must be more dignity in politics.

“The BJP does not believe in muscle power but in mental strength and civilised discourse,” Alphons said. Alphons, who hails from Kerala but is a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan quota, said that Shah was reflecting the sentiments of Kerala.

“Shah was in Kerala and he made some statements on behalf of the people of Kerala. The Kerala CM made some extremely unfortunate comments about Shah,” he added.

The minister said that Vijayan even made some personal attacks against Amit Shah which are hugely undignified.

“He talked about the body fat of Shah. He said he was not fat enough to bring down the government of Kerala. He also said his body had too much water content to have enough muscle strength to bring down the government. It is very unfortunate,” he said.

Alphons said that BJP president Amit Shah had mental strength to make the party victorious in 19 states.

“If you don’t respect the sentiments and determination of the people, the government will be brought down… it’s a perfectly democratic statement. But the reaction was defamatory,” he said.

The BJP would go to people’s court with this issue, he said but refused to comment on the Supreme Court’s September order on allowing women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala temple.

Last week, Shah had visited Kerala where he had addressed a rally. The BJP chief had alleged that an emergency-like situation was prevailing in the state and accused the LDF government of ‘playing with fire’.

Reacting to this, CM Vijayan had accused Shah of making attempts to destabilise the government. He had said, “Heard that Shah has done certain things in certain places. He may have many such wishes. But the soil of this state is different and it is not the right place for executing his such plans.”