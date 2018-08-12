Pinarayi Vijayan on Kerala floods: ‘Never witnessed such destruction’

The chief minister also said that PM Narendra Modi has assured all help to the state. (File photo: PTI)

Expressing grief over the loss of lives and destruction in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said today that 33 people have died after floods caused havoc in the state. “33 people have died in the floods and 6 are missing… such a destruction has never before been witnessed in the state… the entire state has come together in these circumstances and we are ready to do whatever is necessary,” Vijayan said.

The state is facing its worst ever floods after heavy rains lashed many parts of the state compelling authorities to open shutters of reservoirs of the state. The chief minister also said that PM Narendra Modi has assured all help to the state, adding that police forces are working to help the people of the people. “State police, NDRF, Army and other forces are working with the same motive – to help the people of the state… the prime minister called us and said that any more help needed, will be provided to us,” Vijayan said.

Taking note of the situation, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has also conducted an aerial survey along with the CM Vijayan and MoS Tourism KJ Alphons. More than 60,000 people have been accommodated in relief camps in different parts of the state.

Around 1,500 houses have been damaged partially and 101 completely destroyed.

Earlier, after taking an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas, Vijayan announced compensation of Rs 10 Lakh for those who have lost their homes, and Rs 4 lakhs for the kin of the deceased in the flood. Vijayan has also appealed to the people to contribute to the state’s disaster relief fund.

Around 14 NDRF teams, 10 columns of Indian Army, Navy, Air Force are engaged in relief and rescue operation in the state.

Kerala has been hit by unprecedented floods with almost all the 40-odd rivers in spate following heavy rains since last week, creating havoc in the state.