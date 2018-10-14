Pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine to get free Rs five lakh insurance cover

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has approved enhancement of free accident insurance cover for pilgrims visiting the shrine to Rs 5 lakh besides free treatment to trauma victims from nearby areas. The decisions were taken at the 63rd meeting of board which was held at the Raj Bhavan here Saturday under the chairmanship of Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is also the Chairman of the board, an official spokesman said Sunday. He said the board approved enhancement of Group Accident Insurance cover for pilgrims.

“The accident cover extended to each pilgrim free of cost shall now be Rs five lakh instead of existing Rs three lakh for pilgrims aged five years and above and Rs three lakh for pilgrims below five years of age up from Rs one lakh at present,” the spokesman said. He said the board also approved additional life insurance cover of Rs five lakh to pilgrims who avail the service of the upcoming passenger ropeway between Bhawan and Bhairon Ghati.

“This cover shall be in addition to the accidental cover available to each yatri once he/she collects the yatra slip and commences the journey. It is pertinent to mention that premium on providing insurance cover to the pilgrims is borne by the board and the insurance cover has been upgraded after a gap of eight years,” the spokesman said.

The meeting also reviewed the functioning of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Speciality Hospital, Kakryal and expressed satisfaction on its performance.

“The board in a historic decision approved a medical support policy for the treatment of victims of public trauma under its social support initiative at the super speciality hospital. The beneficiaries in this policy will include public trauma victims of road accidents, landslides or shooting stone incidents and such calamities from surrounding areas of the shrine referred to the hospital by the Deputy Commissioners concerned to provide emergency medical aid,” the spokesman said. He said medical assistance would be provided in all such cases by the shrine board till the stabilization of the patient up to a ceiling of Rs two lakh as a goodwill gesture for such critical cases.

The spokesman said to further augment and upgrade medical facilities for pilgrims en route Katra to Bhawan, the board decided to establish a new fully equipped and staffed medical unit at Lambi Keri to cater to medical exigencies in the Adhkuwari-Sanjichhat sector taking the total number of medical units to eight on all tracks.

The board also decided to create a new medical unit at Bhairon Temple at an estimated cost of Rs one crore keeping in view futuristic requirements, he said.