PIL to strike down GNCTD Amendment Act: Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stand

May 4, 2021 1:13 PM

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre on a PIL for striking down the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Act

National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Act, Delhi High Court, PIL for strike down GNCTD Amendment Ac, increase power of Governorr,HC bench issued notice to the ministries of Law and Home Affairs seeking their stand on the plea by a law student.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre on a PIL for striking down the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act which increases powers of the Lieutenant Governor.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the ministries of Law and Home Affairs seeking their stand on the plea by a law student.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma and central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul accepted the notice on behalf of the ministries

