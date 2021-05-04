PIL to strike down GNCTD Amendment Act: Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stand

HC bench issued notice to the ministries of Law and Home Affairs seeking their stand on the plea by a law student.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre on a PIL for striking down the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act which increases powers of the Lieutenant Governor.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the ministries of Law and Home Affairs seeking their stand on the plea by a law student.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma and central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul accepted the notice on behalf of the ministries