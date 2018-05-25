PIL in Supreme Court seeking CBI probe into Tuticorin’s anti-Sterlite violence

A PIL was today filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into deaths of protesters during the anti-Sterlite rally at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

The plea, which is likely to come up for hearing during next week, was filed by lawyer GS Mani. It has also sought registration of an FIR for the offence of murder against Tuticorin collector, Superintendent of Police and other police officials.

The petition termed as inadequate the compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed during the protest. It sought compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the families of those who were killed in the firing, and Rs 25 lakh to those who were seriously injured. It further sought that Internet services in the districts of Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu be restored.

Seeking a court-monitored CBI probe, the plea said state police would not be able to conduct a free and fair investigation into the incident due to the involvement of senior police officials. In Tuticorin, 13 people were killed when police fired at thousands of protesters demanding the closure of the Vedanta Group-run Sterlite Industries for polluting the area and leading to severe health problems for area residents, besides depleting groundwater table.

Hundreds were injured while demanding the closure of the Sterlite Copper smelter plant.