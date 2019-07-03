PIL in Delhi High Court seeks SIT probe into attack on Durga temple

By: |
Published: July 3, 2019 1:47:01 PM

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) duly monitored by the court must investigate the attack on the Durga Temple and identify the real perpetrators of the crime, the petition said.

Delhi temple attack, Durga temple destroyed in Delhi, Delhi temple desecration, Delhi temple issue, Delhi temple case, Durga temple vandalism, Delhi temple attack today, Delhi temple attack latest, Durga temple attack, Delhi temple vandalism, Delhi news, DelhiA fight over parking a scooter in old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar area took a communal turn as the temple was vandalised leading to tension. (Source: IE photo)

A PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking an SIT probe into the alleged conspiracy behind the attack on a temple in the walled city here.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) duly monitored by the court must investigate the attack on the Durga Temple and identify the real perpetrators of the crime, the petition said.

Also read: Alert sounded in Old Delhi after altercation over vehicle parking sparks communal tension

The petitioner, advocate Alakh Alok Shrivastava, also prayed for initiation of stringent action and formulation of suitable guidelines to avoid such attacks on other religious places of worships in future, considering the wider ramifications of such acts in disrupting communal harmony and peace in the society. “The attack on a temple in the national capital has hurt the religious sentiments of crores of people across country…,” the plea claimed.

A fight over parking a scooter in old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar area took a communal turn as the temple was vandalised leading to tension in the area Monday.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PIL in Delhi High Court seeks SIT probe into attack on Durga temple
Advertisement

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop