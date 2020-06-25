PIL for guidelines on COVID-19 testing of mentally ill homeless; HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to them seeking their stand on the plea by a lawyer alleging a "casual approach" on the part of the Delhi government, particularly its Chief Secretary, while dealing with issues of health of homeless persons with mental illness.
The Delhi High Court asked the Centre and the AAP government on Thursday to reply to a PIL seeking directions to them to issue guidelines for COVID-19 testing of mentally ill homeless persons in the national capital.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to them seeking their stand on the plea by a lawyer alleging a “casual approach” on the part of the Delhi government, particularly its Chief Secretary, while dealing with issues of health of homeless persons with mental illness.
- 45 years of Emergency: 'Interests of one family prevailed over national interest', Amit Shah's stinging attack on Congress
- 'Five daughters for a son': Congress MLA Jitu Patwari sparks row with sexist remark, BJP questions Sonia Gandhi
- Madhya Pradesh: Consumers distraught as power bills shoot up over 300% during lockdown period
The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 9. Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal claimed in his petition that the Delhi government has not taken seriously the lack of guidelines with respect to COVID-19 testing of mentally ill homeless persons.
He said the high court had on June 9 directed it to address the grievances raised by him in another PIL with regard to mentally ill homeless persons in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy.
He said that on June 13 he also sent a representation to the Chief Secretary of Delhi government for providing treatment to mentally ill homeless persons in the national capital who have no residence proof.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.