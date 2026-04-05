Amid growing tensions within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), MP Raghav Chadha has strongly responded to claims from his own party that he did not raise Punjab-related issues in Parliament.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chadha pushed back against the allegations, saying Punjab is deeply personal to him. He described it as his “duty, soil and soul,” and listed several issues he has raised as an MP. These included the Nankana Sahib corridor, legal guarantee for farmers’ MSP, Punjab’s groundwater crisis, and recommending Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh.

‘Picture abhi baaki hai’: Chadha responds to critics

Hitting out at party colleagues, Chadha said: “To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that “Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab’s issues in Parliament”, here is a small trailer. Picture Abhi Baaki Hai. Punjab isn’t a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul.”

To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that “Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab’s issues in Parliament”, here is a small trailer…Picture Abhi Baaki Hai. Punjab isn’t a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul❤️ pic.twitter.com/qdTMHK4sqU — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 5, 2026

The controversy began earlier this week after Chadha was removed as AAP’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. Following this, he criticised the party leadership, accusing them of trying to silence him.

Party leaders accuse Chadha of being ‘compromised’

After Chadha’s remarks, several AAP leaders hit back strongly. Some accused him of being “compromised” and claimed he was afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding again on Saturday, Chadha dismissed the allegations and called them a planned attack.

“Since yesterday, a scripted campaign has been going on against me. Same language, same words, same allegations. This is no coincidence, but a coordinated attack. At first, I thought I shouldn’t respond. Then I thought that if a lie is repeated 100 times, some people might believe it. So, I decided to respond,” he said.

He also denied claims that he refused to walk out of Parliament or sign an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Row over deleted posts on X

The row escalated further when senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Chadha of deleting old posts critical of Modi and the BJP.

“Raghav Chadha has completely cleaned up his X timeline – all his old posts critical of Modi or the BJP have disappeared,” Bharadwaj wrote. “I searched his entire account thoroughly using the keywords ‘BJP’ and ‘Modi’. The result is surprising – none of the earlier criticism is visible anymore,” he added.

He claimed that only two posts mentioning ‘Modi’ are left, and both praise the Prime Minister.

“This isn’t a routine cleanup, but a complete, surgical erasure of his digital history. Raghav Chadha, once a sharp critic of Modi and the BJP, has wiped out his old image and presented a new, polished one. When someone’s timeline is altered this systematically, you can imagine the level of preparation behind it,” Bharadwaj wrote.