Pick and choose policy in sealing drive noted by SC: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Thursday said the Supreme Court, which closed contempt proceedings against him, had noted his concerns over the pick and choose policy in the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital. Earlier on Thursday, the apex court dropped the contempt case against the North East Delhi MP but deprecated his action of breaking a civic agency seal at a premises in his constituency’s Gokalpur area.

“The pick and choose policy of the Monitoring Committee and the illegal sealing actions, which have been highlighted by us, have been taken note of by the Supreme Court,” Tiwari said a statement. The court observed that as an elected representative, Tiwari should have exercised restraint and pacified the mob, rather than taking the law in his own hands. A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur said the court was “extremely pained” by Tiwari’s behaviour. Tiwari had already stated in his affidavit that the situation at the spot required an “affirmative action” and he broke the seal as a “symbol” of protest, the statement said.

“The need of the hour was such where a symbolic seal breaking action had to be done in view to protect and maintain the law and order situation on ground at that particular moment,” it said. Accompanied by his supporters, Tiwari had in September broken the seal put by the Veterinary Department of East Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

An FIR was registered against him and a Supreme Court-mandated monitoring committee referred the matter for contempt proceedings against him. The committee is supervising the ongoing sealing drive against violations of Delhi’s Master Plan, undertaken by the municipal corporations since last year.