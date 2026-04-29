The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday (April 29) fact-checked and labelled viral social media claims about a petrol and diesel price hike as fake news, clarifying that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has not issued any such order. A document widely circulating on social media claimed that the Ministry had increased petrol prices by Rs 10 and diesel prices by Rs 12.50.

Reacting to this information, several social media users expressed dissatisfaction over the alleged fuel price hike. However, it should be noted that this fake news is making the rounds on social media at a time when elections in four states-West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu-and one Union Territory, Puducherry, are in place.

In a tweet, PIB Fact Check said, “An order circulating on social media claims to be issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stating that petrol and diesel prices have been increased by ₹10 and ₹12.50, respectively. The Government of India has NOT issued any such order. Always VERIFY such news only through official government sources.”

https://twitter.com/PIBFactCheck/status/2049423422984470966

Similar incidents in the past

On April 22, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas dismissed claims that any proposal to increase petrol and diesel prices was under consideration, calling media reports suggesting a post-election price hike “mischievous and misleading.”

The Ministry had also said that India is among the few countries where petrol and diesel prices have not increased in the last four years.

In a statement, the Ministry had said, “The Government of India and oil PSUs have taken relentless steps to insulate Indian citizens from steep increases in international prices.”

Rise in crude oil prices

The clarification came against the backdrop of rising global crude oil prices, which had triggered speculation on social media about a possible revision in domestic fuel rates once voting concludes in India.

The government clarified that oil marketing companies have held retail prices steady, absorbing fluctuations in crude costs, in line with its broader effort to shield consumers from inflationary pressures.

On multiple occasions, the government has highlighted its commitment to ensuring the affordability of essential fuels, particularly at a time when global energy markets remain uncertain. The decision to keep retail prices unchanged, despite upward pressure from international crude, has been seen as part of that strategy.