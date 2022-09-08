Phulwari Sharif terror module case: NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Bihar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in Bihar in connection with the Phulwari Sharif terror module case allegedly linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI), news agency ANI reported. The raids were conducted in Darbhanga, Araria, Chhapra and Patna districts, it said, citing sources.

Earlier in July, the investigative agency had conducted searches at 10 locations in the state, claiming that they had recovered digital devices and incriminating documents during the searches.

“NIA conducted searches at 10 premises of the accused and suspects in Patna, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Nalanda and Madhubani districts of Bihar in the case pertaining to involvement of suspects associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) in anti-national activities,” the agency had then said in a statement.

The NIA had taken over the case from Bihar police.

The case relates to the arrest of three people on the charges that they were part of a “potential terror module”. Police had said that they were “working towards radicalisation” and had planned to “foment trouble” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jharkhand visit on July 12.

Further, their targets also involved those who made “adverse and objectionable” comments on Islam, The Indian Express had reported.

The accused were Athar Parvez, allegedly a former member of the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), Jharkhand police retired sub-inspector Mohammed Jalaluddin, and Arman Malik. They were arrested from Patna’s Phulwari Sharif area on July 13.

Police had acted on intelligence inputs that some people were trying to “foment trouble” ahead of PM Modi’s visit. Prior to the arrests, Bihar police had filed FIR against 26 people. Police had said that all the accused were residents of Patna and were looking to expand PFI’s base in the capital.

They were booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 153A (promoting enmity between religious groups).

Patna senior superintendent of police Manavjit Singh Dhillon had said at a presser that the accused held meetings at mosques and madrassas, and were working towards “radicalisation”, and some were members from Karnataka.