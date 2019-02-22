Photographs taken in the morning: BJP responds to Rahul Gandhi’s charge against PM Modi

By: | Published: February 22, 2019 3:39 PM

The BJP took on Gandhi after the Congress chief called Modi "prime time minister" and said he continued shooting for a film in Uttarakhand even three hours after news of the Pulwama terror strike came in.

The BJP Friday dismissed Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a photo-shoot allegedly hours after the Pulwama attack on February 14 as “fake news”, asserting that photographs were taken in morning. “Rahul Ji, India is tired of your fake news. Stop sharing photos from that morning to shamelessly mislead the nation. Maybe you knew in advance of the attack but people of India got to know in the evening. Try a better stunt next time, where sacrifice of soldiers isn’t involved,” the BJP tweeted.

Also read| Pulwama attack: No change in FATF stand, Pakistan to remain on grey list despite India’s diplomatic push

He also attached photographs of Modi attending the photo-shoot and taking a boat ride in the scenic hilly state.

