‘Photo-op Prime Minister’: Shahshi Tharoor slams PM Modi’s ‘no vision, feel-good’ video address

Shashi Tharoor said PM Narendra Modi ’s video message has no vision of the future.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video message, saying there was no vision of the future in his address as he didn’t discuss ways to check the spread of coronavirus in the coming days. In a tweet shared immediately after the PM’s speech, Tharoor said he listened to the “pradhan showman” and went on to add that it was just a feel-good moment curated by the photo-op Prime Minister.

“Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people’s pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties,” Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

“No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India’s Photo-Op PrimeMinister!” the Congress leader who represents Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning shared a video message with the country urging people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 (Sunday) to display the nation’s collective resolve to defeat the deadly coronavirus. He also asked people to maintain social distance by staying indoors. Today is the ninth day of the 21-day pan-India lockdown announced by the PM.

“In that brightness we should resolve that we are not alone. Nobody is alone,” the PM said as he emphasised the need to maintain social distancing. He noted that social distancing is a sure-shot solution to prevent the pandemic.

Earlier on March 22, the day the country observed janata curfew, PM Modi had urged the countrymen to come out on the balconies and clap, beat thalis, blow conches to thank the doctors and health workers who are relentlessly fighting the deadly virus.

According to the Health Ministry data, the country has reported over 2,000 Covid19 positive cases and over 50 deaths so far.