Phones of Goa opposition leaders being tapped, alleges Sanjay Raut; expresses concerns for Akhilesh Yadav

Goa assembly polls for 40 seats were held on February on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut today alleged that the phones of opposition leaders in Goa are being tapped. The allegation came days ahead of the declaration of assembly election results for the Goa assembly. The result for the polls will be declared on March 10. Raut alleged that the pattern of Maharashtra phone tapping is being replicated in Goa while expressing his concern for Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Raut alleged that the phones of many opposition leaders across the country and especially in poll-bound states are being tapped. He said that Congress had informed Goa people about phone tapping yesterday.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, “It is true that the same thing happened in Maharashtra which is on record. The same Maharashtra pattern is going on in Goa. It is a matter of coincidence that the leader of Maharashtra at that time is in-charge of Goa at present. Phone tapping may be going on in Uttar Pradesh too, I am also worried about Akhilesh Yadav,” said Raut while indirectly accusing Devendra Fadnavis of being behind it.

Fadnavis, the former chief minister of Maharashtra, is BJP’s in-charge of Goa.

Taking to Twitter, Raut alleged that phones of Goa opposition leaders including Sudin Dhavalikar, Vijay Sardesai, Digambar Kamat and Girish Chodankar are being tapped.

“The way phones of Maharashtra leaders were tapped, same Pattern of Phone surveillance is being replicated in Goa. Calls of Sudin Dhavalikar, Vijai Sardesai, Digambar Kamat and Girish Chodankar are being tapped. Nation wants to know: Who is the ‘Rashmi Shukla’ of Goa behind this tapping?” said Raut.

Rashmi Shukla is an IPS officer who was also accused of illegally tapping phones of Maharashtra leaders. At that time, she was heading the State Intelligence Department (SID) in Maharashtra. Fadnavis is yet to react to the allegations.

