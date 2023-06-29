scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

PhonePe warns Congress of legal action over posters on Shivraj Singh Chouhan

As the ruling BJP and Congress rev up their election machinery for the Assembly polls due later this year, a poster war, similar to that in Karnataka, has broken out in Madhya Pradesh.

Written by India News Desk
PhonePe | poster war
The Congress' posters accuse MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan of corruption. (Image: Twitter/

Posters by the Congress, accusing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of corruption, emerged across Bhopal, drawing a stern warning from digital payments company PhonePe which has objected to the use of its logo in the posters.

As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress rev up their election machinery for the Assembly polls due later this year, a poster war has broken out in the state. As part of the campaign, posters with pictures of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan were plastered in several parts of the state.

The posters, similar to QR codes in shops, accused the BJP veteran of demanding commission to get work done. The posters also featured PhonePe’s brand name and logo.

Also Read

Also Read: Poster war erupts in Gaya before PM Narendra Modi’s visit

Pictures of the posters were shared by the state Congress unit on its Twitter handle. “Get 50 per cent, get the work done over the phone. The people of Madhya Pradesh know, they recognise those who take 50 per cent commission,” read the Twitter post in Hindi.

PhonePe on Monday reacted to the posters on Twitter, saying that its logo should be removed from the posters and that it “objected to the unauthorized use of its brand logo by any third party, whether political or non-political.”

“PhonePe objects to the unauthorized use of its brand logo by any third party, whether political or non-political. We are not affiliated with any political campaign or party. PhonePe logo is a registered trademark of our company. Any unauthorized use of Intellectual Property Rights of PhonePe will invite legal action. We humbly request @INCMP to remove the posters with our brand and logo,” the company tweeted.

Also Read: ‘Siddaramaiah was scared’: DK Shivakumar’s remark on Karnataka CM sparks row

A

The poster war in Madhya Pradesh is similar with that in the recently-concluded Karnataka elections. Ahead of the election in the southern state, the Congress ran a ‘PayCM’ poster campaign against the previous chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 11:42 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS