Phir Ek Baar: Modi raises poll pitch after EC announces Lok Sabha Sabha 2019 schedule

PM Modi has also urged the first time voters to take part in the ‘festival of democracy’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has riased the poll pitch for the Bharatiya Janata Party, listing out achievements of his government in the last five years and laying out a vision of what more is to be achieved. Following the announcement of Lok sabha election 2019 schedule by the Election Commision on Sunday, the Prime Minister listed his government’s achievements in a series of tweets and urged the people to participate in numbers to enrich the ‘festival of democracy.’

Addressing the citizens of the country, PM Modi wished well to the opposition and noted the various achievements in healthcare, infrastructure, pension and tax schemes, among others. “Guided by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, NDA seeks your blessings again. We spent the last five years fulfilling basic necessities that were left unfulfilled for 70 long years. Now, time has come to build on that and create a strong, prosperous & secure India. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“Today: 50 crore Indians have access to good quality and free healthcare. 42 crore people of unorganised sector have access to old-age pension. 12 crore farmer households get yearly monetary support of Rs. 6000. Crores of middle class families are exempt from income tax,” he added.

He also reiterated the burning issues this election would see, adding, “Today, the people of India know that it is possible to: Become the fastest growing economy. Give a befitting reply to terror. Eliminate poverty at a record pace. Make India Swachh. Remove corruption and punish the corrupt. Ensure inclusive and extensive development.”

Narendra Modi also took a swipe at the UPA which saw a crushing defeat at the hands of the BJP led by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in 2014. Modi had been the chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 and was a long-time member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“In 2014, the people comprehensively rejected the UPA. There was unprecedented anger over the UPA’s corruption, nepotism and policy paralysis. India’s self-confidence was at an all-time low and the people of India wanted to rid the nation of such decay and pessimism.”

On March 10, the EC declared the schedule for the crucial Lok Sabha polls which will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.