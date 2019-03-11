Phir Ek Baar: Modi raises poll pitch after EC announces Lok Sabha Sabha 2019 schedule

By: | Published: March 11, 2019 9:44 AM

Lok Sabha election 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a dig at the UPA which was beaten to a pulp by the BJP led by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in 2014. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 and has been a long-time member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

election dates 2019 schedule, election commission of india, election 2019, lok sabha election 2019 schedule, eci, narendra modi, narendra modi twitter, lok sabha election 2019, lok sabha election date, 2019 election date lok sabha election 2019 date, election commission, lok sabha election, election date, election date 2019, election, election dates 2019, mp election date 2019, lok sabha, karnataka election 2019, up election date 2019, election 2019 date, west bengal election date 2019, bihar election dates 2019, maharashtra election 2019, mumbai election date 2019, lok sabha election 2019 dates, India, Pakistan, Lok Sabha, Indus River, modi live modi speechPM Modi has also urged the first time voters to take part in the ‘festival of democracy’.
(file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has riased the poll pitch for the Bharatiya Janata Party, listing out achievements of his government in the last five years and laying out a vision of what more is to be achieved. Following the announcement of Lok sabha election 2019 schedule by the Election Commision on Sunday, the Prime Minister listed his government’s achievements in a series of tweets and urged the people to participate in numbers to enrich the ‘festival of democracy.’

Addressing the citizens of the country, PM Modi wished well to the opposition and noted the various achievements in healthcare, infrastructure, pension and tax schemes, among others. “Guided by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, NDA seeks your blessings again. We spent the last five years fulfilling basic necessities that were left unfulfilled for 70 long years. Now, time has come to build on that and create a strong, prosperous & secure India. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“Today: 50 crore Indians have access to good quality and free healthcare. 42 crore people of unorganised sector have access to old-age pension. 12 crore farmer households get yearly monetary support of Rs. 6000. Crores of middle class families are exempt from income tax,” he added.

READ ALSO | These five states hold key to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

He also reiterated the burning issues this election would see, adding, “Today, the people of India know that it is possible to: Become the fastest growing economy. Give a befitting reply to terror. Eliminate poverty at a record pace. Make India Swachh. Remove corruption and punish the corrupt. Ensure inclusive and extensive development.”

Narendra Modi also took a swipe at the UPA which saw a crushing defeat at the hands of the BJP led by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in 2014. Modi had been the chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 and was a long-time member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“In 2014, the people comprehensively rejected the UPA. There was unprecedented anger over the UPA’s corruption, nepotism and policy paralysis. India’s self-confidence was at an all-time low and the people of India wanted to rid the nation of such decay and pessimism.”

On March 10, the EC declared the schedule for the crucial Lok Sabha polls which will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Phir Ek Baar: Modi raises poll pitch after EC announces Lok Sabha Sabha 2019 schedule
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition